Selena Gomez Reflects on 16-Year Friendship With Taylor Swift: 'We Bonded Over Breakups'

Selena Gomez is opening up about her longtime friendship with Taylor Swift, revealing that their bond started during their teenage years — all thanks to dating the Jonas Brothers.

Appearing on the "Therapuss with Jake Shane" podcast, Gomez shared how she and Swift met nearly two decades ago.

"I dated Nick, and she dated Joe," she said with a laugh. "We didn't know what we were doing. But we always say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other."

Gomez was 15 and Swift was 18 when they first became close. She recalled the early days of their friendship with warmth, describing the version of Swift she met as "crazy, curly-haired Taylor" who wore bracelets up her arm, Billboard said.

"We became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do," Gomez said. "Then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after, and here we are now 16 years later."

Since their teen romance days, both stars have grown into global superstars, but their friendship has remained solid.

Gomez and Swift's 16-Year Bond Still Going Strong

Gomez and Swift have publicly supported each other over the years — whether it's appearing in music videos, joining concert tours, or celebrating birthdays together.

Most recently, Swift baked Gomez a sourdough loaf as a sweet nod to her relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco, jokingly calling it part of their "loaf story" — a clever play on Swift's hit song "Love Story."

According to Mint, Gomez also shared a special moment from the past. "It was the first song she ever played for me before it came out," she recalled.

"I was in a hotel room, and I remember it vividly. It was just one of those songs that I instantly thought, 'This is one of the most beautiful songs ever.'"

While Swift has gone on to win 14 Grammy Awards and Gomez continues to expand her beauty brand and music career, the real victory, according to Gomez, is their unshakable friendship.

"She's a chameleon. She's incredible," Gomez said about Swift, clearly proud of how far they've both come — and how close they've remained.