Justin Timberlake DWI Arrest: Police Reveal Surprising Contents of His Pockets

Justin Timberlake was in a predicament as his pockets overflowed with personal belongings when he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Timberlake was arrested on DWI charges in June after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in Sag Harbor, New York.

Upon declining to undergo a breathalyzer test, the "SexyBack" singer was apprehended, handcuffed, and transported to the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

According to police documents recently obtained by the Daily Mail, a rookie on the force, Michael Arkinson, meticulously sorted Timberlake's possessions at the police station. The star was found with a vape pen, an expensive Rolex watch, a gold ring, and a wallet holding $306 in cash at the time of his arrest.

Last week, the Rolling Stone reported that Timberlake pleaded not guilty to one count of driving while intoxicated during his virtual court appearance.

Despite his plea, Justice Carl Irace decided to suspend the singer's driver's license in the state of New York and criticized Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., for making what he called "irresponsible" remarks.

The judge expressed to the attorney that his comments seemed like an effort to taint the case before it started.

Irace's warning to Burke included the possibility of a gag order, restricting his communication with the media, according to NBC News.

On the night of June 18, the 43-year-old singer was stopped by law enforcement for disregarding a stop sign and driving erratically into the opposite lane. The incident occurred after a gathering at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

Upon assessment, Timberlake displayed clear signs of intoxication, including poor balance and difficulty following directions, resulting in a failed series of field sobriety tests, as detailed in the official police report.

Following the incident, authorities allowed Timberlake's friend to drive his BMW back home as he was taken into custody.

Timberlake's legal team will highlight this detail during the upcoming court proceedings. Burke is arguing that law enforcement's failure to recognize Timberlake's friend,, who drove the BMW, also consumed alcohol and indicated a lack of proper assessment of the "Cry me A River" singer.

The lawyer adamantly refuted claims of Timberlake being intoxicated, claiming that "police made a number of very significant errors in this case," per CBS12.

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI," said the lawyer.