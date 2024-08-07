The Many Jobs of Snoop Dog: From Olympic Mascot to Cookbook Writer

Snoop Dogg recently added Olympic Torch Bearer to his resume - and his resume is long.

To date, he's appeared in 17 video games, over 129 music videos, has released 20 studio albums, and has made over 50 television appearances. He's dabbled in cannabis, spirits, wrestling, licensing, NFTs, acting, food, producing, esports, pet accessories, apps, and so much more.

As we reach the final days of the 2024 Olympics, where Snoop has become the unofficial "mascot" of the US, we looked at a few fan favorite side quests that Snoop Dogg has taken over the years:

Jul 15, 2024: Snoop opens his first pot shop and launches a Tupac-themed cannabis line.

May 13, 2024: Snoop Dogg was announced as the new coach on the upcoming 26th season of The Voice.

April 2024: Snoop makes his third Wrestlemania appearance. This time, he gets in the ring and lands a right hand and a "People's Elbow" to The Miz.

Snoop Dogg just beat The Miz with The People's Elbow. I love wrestling. 😂 #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/3d193ZMkQc — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 3, 2023

Feb 14, 2024: Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre launch Gin & Juice on behalf of their new spirits company.

November 17, 2022: Snoop Doggie Doggs, the pet accessories brand is launched.

March 2022: Snoop becomes a stakeholder in Fluf World, an NFT community based on 3D rabbit avatars.

February 2022: Snoop buys Death Row Records.

June 2021: Snoop becomes the new Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Recordings.

Summer 2020: Snoop launched his wine release under "Snoop Cali Red" in a partnership with the famous 19 Crimes brand.

October 2018: Snoop released "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen." More than 1 million copies have been sold on Amazon.

From Crook to Cook, servin up all ur recipe needs to get ur kitchen game right! Get ur copy today on @amazon! https://t.co/MuK0kB34YT pic.twitter.com/jlKLIf9aF9 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 24, 2018

Fall 2016: "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" premiered on VH1.

January 2016: Change.org asked him to narrate the entire "Planet Earth" series.

September 21, 2015: Merry Jane the pot-focused media company is launched.

March 14, 2009: Snoop founded Gangsta Gaming League, "the premier esports and gaming league."

2005: Snoopadelic Films is launched.

March 1998: Snoop signed with Master P's No Limit Records. The move allegedly kept him safe against Suge Knight.

January 16, 1998: Snoop makes his major film debut, starring alongside Dave Chappelle, Jim Breur, Harland Williams, and Guillermo Diaz in "Half Baked."

July 6, 1995: Snoop founded his own label, Doggy Style Records, Inc. Nearly a year after he worked with Tupac on the song "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted"

November 23, 1993: Snoop Dogg's debut studio album "Doggystyle" was released by Death Row and Interscope Records. In the first week of its release, it sold 806,000 copies. To date, more than 11 million copies have been sold around the world.