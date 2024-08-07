Trump Supporters Say Kamala Harris Isn't Actually Cool -- She Just Knows Bon Iver

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz spent the afternoon rallying voters in the Midwest, drawing such large crowds that Trump supporters actually grew suspicious.

One of their rallies held in Eau Claire, Wisconsin featured a performance by the Grammy-award winning band Bon Iver. People online were impressed by the turnout, sharing videos of drastically long lines.

But for some reason, Republicans believe Bon Iver is the only reason anyone showed up to the Harris-Walz rally.

While the Justin Vernon-led indie folk band is talented and beloved, the opposition have taken to social media to dramatically inflate who showed up and for what reason. Here's what some people had to say:

OMG! The Kamala Harris Rally Line in Eau Claire, Wisconsin is soooo long!



What’s not being reported is that they got Bon Iver, who is a local from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, a Grammy-Award winning music artist to perform at the rally.



So basically, it’s another free concert..… pic.twitter.com/wRui7ELdkw — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 7, 2024

This is the *REAL* reason for Kamala's "huge" crowd in Wisconsin today.



Just like we all thought: Billboard #1 charting band Bon Iver with Justin Verno is performing at this rally.



It also happens to be the band's hometown.



So, now you know. pic.twitter.com/wG9IiGXN6a — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2024

It is actually a free Bon Iver concert, and the people in this part of the country love Bon Iver, as they are from Eau Claire.



It's a psyop.



Nice try, though. — Based Patriot X (@BasedPatriotX) August 7, 2024

This is a Bon Iver concert at which Kamala spoke briefly.

All Democrats have are parlor tricks. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) August 7, 2024

They are there to see Bon Iver. Not the commies. — SaltyTexasCracker1836 (@SaltyTexasCrack) August 7, 2024

Harris supporters pointed out that Harris and Walz have their own fanbase to thank for filling the space, and noted that Bon Iver isn't exactly Chappell Roan in 2024.

One local journalist also fact-checked the virally circulating tweet, pointing out that Bon Iver actually hasn't ever hit #1 on Billboard.

Fact check: Bon Iver has never had a #1 hit. They've never even had one of their own singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100. A collab with Taylor Swift hit #6 back in 2020.



Source: https://t.co/Lo14VB8yYR https://t.co/HdwiT1MMiS — Matt DeLong (@mattdelong) August 7, 2024