Trump Supporters Say Kamala Harris Isn't Actually Cool -- She Just Knows Bon Iver

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz spent the afternoon rallying voters in the Midwest, drawing such large crowds that Trump supporters actually grew suspicious.
One of their rallies held in Eau Claire, Wisconsin featured a performance by the Grammy-award winning band Bon Iver. People online were impressed by the turnout, sharing videos of drastically long lines.
But for some reason, Republicans believe Bon Iver is the only reason anyone showed up to the Harris-Walz rally.
While the Justin Vernon-led indie folk band is talented and beloved, the opposition have taken to social media to dramatically inflate who showed up and for what reason. Here's what some people had to say:
Harris supporters pointed out that Harris and Walz have their own fanbase to thank for filling the space, and noted that Bon Iver isn't exactly Chappell Roan in 2024.
One local journalist also fact-checked the virally circulating tweet, pointing out that Bon Iver actually hasn't ever hit #1 on Billboard.
