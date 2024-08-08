Teen Suspect in Taylor Swift Terror Plot Planned Suicide Attack, Had Potential Bomb-Making Materials

Two people were arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack at now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.

Upon arrest, authorities discovered that both suspects had detailed plans laying out an attack - one specifically revolved around the concert.

After they were arrested, officers also found chemical substances and technical devices. Investigators are still evaluating their findings to determine if what they found could be used to make a bomb.

In a resurfaced 2019 article on Elle, Swift admitted her "biggest fear" was a bombing.

"My biggest fear. After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," Swift said. "My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds."