Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Judge Replacement Carrie Underwood Considers Adoption After Multiple Miscarriages

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are reportedly looking into adoption to expand their brood after suffering multiple miscarriages.

On Sunday, a source claimed that the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker, 41, is seemingly eager to have a third child with her retired NFL pro husband, 44, that they are exploring adoption options.

“Carrie lost three babies during pregnancies before she had Jacob, and she figured that was God’s plan for her,” the insider exclusively told Life & Style magazine.

“But Mike has been gung-ho about adding to their family, so they are going to bring another child into their home.”

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5. Before welcoming their second child, the singer revealed in a mini-documentary, “Mike and Carrie: God & Country,” that she had multiple painful miscarriages.

"It sounds wrong when you say it, but it's one of those bad things that happens to other people. You know what I mean? It's like so many things in the world, it's not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with,” Underwood said in the documentary about the ordeal, per ABC News.

Nowadays, Underwood is quite busy with her Las Vegas residency, which is coming to an end in October. She has also been announced as the replacement judge for Katy Perry on “American Idol,” the reality singing competition she won in Season 4 and helped kick-start her career as a singer.

But before reporting for her judge duties on the show, Carrie is reportedly taking a break to devote some time to the adoption process with her husband.

“They’ve met with lawyers about it. And their boys are over the moon thinking about having a little brother or sister added to the family mix,” a pal of the Nashville songstress told Life & Style.

This plan to expand their family is reportedly part of the reason why Mike has not accepted coaching offers yet, according to the singer’s friend.

“Mike has had tons of offers to go into coaching and that appeals to him. But he figures his place is with his family — and not being away eight months out of the year during hockey season,” said the pal.

Meanwhile, an "American Idol" exec disclosed why they chose Underwood to replace Perry earlier this month via Entertainment Tonight.

“Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for 'American Idol,' and to have the first ever 'Idol' alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me,” executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick said of the Grammy-winning artist.

“She is our queen, she is our icon of ‘American Idol,’” Wolflick added.

Underwood will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel when “American Idol” returns for Season 23.