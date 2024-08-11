Blake Lively Reacts to Canceled Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts: ‘How Terrifying’

Blake Lively was terrified for her BFF Taylor Swift when she found out about the terrorist plot planned for the latter’s “The Eras” tour concerts in Vienna this week.

On Saturday, an Access Hollywood interview with the actress at the premiere of her new movie “It Ends With Us” was uploaded to the outlet’s TikTok account. In the clip, she gets asked about the thwarted terror threat to Swift’s shows in Austria.

Before hearing the question, Lively, 36, smiled at the reporter. However, her expression quickly changes when she hears Swift’s name.

“Oh my gosh. I mean, how terrifying,” Lively said, reacting to the news concerning her close friend.

Nevertheless, the “Gossip Girl” alum was thankful that things were quickly under control following the exposed terrorist plot.

“But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that,” she remarked.

Lively and Swift, 34, first connected in 2015 after the former referenced the latter’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video in a social media post featuring her campaign for L'Oréal, according to People.

The two have since gotten super close, sharing snaps of their gatherings and voicing support for each other’s projects on social media. The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker has even featured Lively’s kids with husband Ryan Reynolds in her music.

Meanwhile, Taylor has not personally addressed the terrorist plot and her canceled concerts at Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium.

But following the foiled plot, security measures for the global superstar’s upcoming shows at London’s Wembley Stadium have been tightened.

The next stop on the Grammy-winning singer’s “The Eras” tour is set to kick off on Aug. 15. To quash the public’s safety concerns, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the shows will go on as planned because the city’s authorities are well-prepared to handle whatever issues that may arise.

Wembley Stadium has also released additional safety protocols that will be implemented at all major events throughout the year, starting with Swift’s upcoming concerts.

The security measures reportedly include a significant increase in security staff and deploying sniffer dogs at the venue to detect drugs and explosives. The size of bags allowed inside the venue will also be regulated so that only the small ones can enter the facility.