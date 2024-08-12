Jessica Simpson Steps Out With Friends in LA After Addressing Sobriety Issue

Jessica Simpson had a blast with her pals when they stepped out for a late dinner in Hollywood last week.

On Friday, the singer-actress, 44, was spotted as she was spending some quality time with her friends in the City of Angels.

Simpson and her pals reportedly dined at Mother Wolf in the middle of the night, and just as they were exiting the Italian restaurant, they were photographed by paparazzi.

In a video and photos published online by the Daily Mail, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star was seen sporting a dusty rose dress with black flowers all over it. The dress only fell below her knees, so her tan strappy sandals were visible to the cameras.

Simpson came prepared for the outing as she rocked full-on makeup and even adorned herself with jewelry, including a turquoise necklace, silver cuff bracelets, and a variety of rings.

The "I Belong to Me" hitmaker carried a large silver handbag, but it was not clear what she specifically brought for the outing.

As seen in the clip shared by the outlet, Simpson quickly acknowledged the cameras upon exiting the restaurant. She made a quick pause and smiled before entering the car waiting for her outside.

After the outing, Simpson took to Instagram to show off her OOTD to her fans, and one stated that her dress was perfect for “summer walks on the beach.” Others left emojis to express their approval of the look.

Simpson’s public sighting comes days after she was forced to address her sobriety in response to a commenter who wrote “STOP DRINKING!” underneath a sweet Instagram post she made for her son, Ace Knute, on his 11th birthday.

“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017, and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” she wrote in response. “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”

The commenter quickly apologized to the singer upon reading what she wrote.

Simpson has been sober for almost seven years, according to People. She even celebrated her progress in 2021 by sharing a snap of her taken on her first day without alcohol on Instagram.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she wrote in the caption of her post at the time.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” she added.

Aside from Ace, Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are parents to Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5.