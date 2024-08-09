Ben Affleck ‘Can’t Stand’ Jennifer Lopez’s Pal Benny Medina Amid Imminent Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez’s trusted inner circle was never a fan of her husband Ben Affleck, according to a source.

In an exclusive report published Friday, an anonymous source told Page Six that the actress-singer’s trusted pals were never fond of the Hollywood star. Among them is Lopez’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, who also allegedly happens to be the most vocal critic of the “Argo” actor.

According to the outlet, Medina’s disdain for Affleck goes all the way back to the early 2000s when J.Lo and the actor got together and even got engaged only to call it quits in 2004. The insider noted that the feeling has always been mutual for Affleck.

“The two of them can’t stand each other,” the source said before adding, “They don’t get along, and there’s still bad blood.”

Other sources disclosed to the outlet that Medina’s dislike for Affleck might have stemmed from Lopez’s decision to part ways with her manager in 2003 when her and Affleck’s romance was heating up.

Medina was reportedly instrumental in catapulting J.Lo to superstardom after merely debuting as a dancer on the ‘90s show “In Living Color.”

Though it was never confirmed that Lopez’s decision to cut ties with Medina at the time had something to do with Affleck, something was telling when Jennifer quickly rehired Benny after she called off her engagement to the “Air” star in 2004.

When Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in July 2021 and tied the knot a year later, Medina, who has since become one of the singer’s most trusted confidantes, opted to keep “his mouth shut” so as not to cause an issue between the couple.

“His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative,” a different source told Page Six. “He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?”

Representatives for Medina, Affleck, and Lopez have not commented on the issue.

The news comes amid reports that Lopez and Affleck’s divorce is imminent, with unnamed sources claiming they could confirm their split before summer ends.

One of the sources — an alleged close pal of the couple — said that the “Jenny From the Block” singer “got caught up in the moment” when she and Ben rekindled their romance that things escalated quickly until their wedding.

"They got caught up in the moment. Jennifer had wanted this wedding -- the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimmings -- for decades," the source claimed.

But two years into their marriage, they realized that their relationship was never “built for the long haul,” according to the insider.

"No further unanswered questions. They've seen all they need to see, and it's over. In the end, it's gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever,” the source added.