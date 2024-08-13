Chappell Roan Reveals How Miley Cyrus Helped Inspire Her Career: 'She Puts Out Music That Is So Authentic'

Chappell Roan looks up to Miley Cyrus' iconic Disney Channel character Hannah Montana as her ultimate role model.

In a tribute video played during the 2024 D23 ceremony Sunday, Roan warmly welcomed Cyrus as she was honored with a Disney Legend induction.

Reflecting on the impact of the character's identity-switching antics on her music, Roan -- whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz -- shared how Cyrus' "Hannah Montana" concert from over a decade ago still resonates with her today.

"[The] Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana tour with Jonas Brothers opening was my first concert ever," the "My Kink Is Karma" recalled, as seen in the video shared by Pop Crave on X, formerly Twitter. "She came down in a box from the ceiling. I was like, 'How do I do that one day?' I still think about it. I still think about the show. I want to be like Hannah Montana."

"There's a lot of crossover between Miley and my project, and it's just like, I'm such a fan too," Roan added.

Full video of Chappell Roan introducing Miley Cyrus as the youngest recipient of the Disney Legend Award:



“There’s a lot of crossover between Miley and my project, and it’s just like, I’m such a fan too.” pic.twitter.com/zHcZ1TpMbo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2024

Cyrus' allure to Roan is clear in the image she portrays now and how she leverages her pop persona to create a buffer from the pressures of fame.

"The thing that I admire about Miley Cyrus is that she constantly reinvents herself and always works," the 26-year-old singer stated.

"For a lot of artists, it can seem inauthentic or out of the blue, but she's very open about her transformations artistically and personally. She puts out music that is so authentic," Roan said of Cyrus.

From the moment she broke into the music scene, Roan has solidified her reputation as a pop princess.

At the beginning of the year, the "Good Luck, Babe!" hitmaker joined Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts" world tour as the opening act.

She then graced the stages of numerous music festivals, including Outside Lands, Coachella, Gov's Ball, Boston Calling, Kentuckiana Pride, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Hinterland.

In fact, Roan's performance at this year's Lollapalooza "was the biggest daytime set we've ever seen," a spokesperson for the music festival told CNN, adding: "It was a magical moment added to Lolla's DNA."

Roan was originally slated to perform on a smaller platform at Lollapalooza, but her popularity surged in the weeks preceding the event, prompting organizers to elevate her to the main stage.

In a last-minute switch, Roan traded set times with Kesha, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Lollapalooza.

Meanwhile, during the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee, Roan drew such a large audience that the festival organizers were compelled to relocate her performance to a larger stage to accommodate the overwhelming crowd size.