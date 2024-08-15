Beyoncé Dominates People's Choice Country Awards With 12 Nods, Defies 'Cowboy Carter' Album Backlash

Beyoncé has secured an impressive 12 nominations for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

The recognition comes on the heels of her recent album release, "Cowboy Carter," which has propelled her to the forefront of this year's awards, putting her on par with fellow country artist Zach Bryan.

Th performer, who has three kids with rap mogul Jay-Z, has been recognized with dual nominations in the Female Song of the Year category for her songs, "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

Beyoncé interpretations of the Beatles' "Blackbird" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene" have obtained her two nominations in the Cover Song category.

The "Crazy In Love" singer's nominations for People's Artist and Social Country Star are included in the prestigious categories.

"Texas Hold 'Em" is in the running for Song of the Year, while "BLACKBIRD" is a contender for Collaboration Song of the Year.

The Miley Cyrus duet "II Most Wanted" is vying for Crossover Song of the Year, and "16 Carriages" is recognized in the Storyteller Song of the Year category.

Despite backlash for her venture into the country music genre, Beyoncé succeeded in this new musical territory.

She said in an announcement in March, "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

According to a source who shared details with the Daily Mail, the "Single Ladies" hitmaker remains committed to showing the impact of African-American contributions to the music industry, regardless of any criticism that may come her way.

The source added, "[Beyoncé] knows there will be pushback from those who want her to stay in a narrow lane, but she doesn't care."

"In fact, it has made her more daring. By the time the summer is over, her detractors will know the difference between yee and haw."