Jennifer Lopez Out of the Picture: Ben Affleck 'Very Happy' in New Home Without Wife

Ben Affleck's life has changed since living separately with wife Jennifer Lopez and purchasing what has been dubbed his "bachelor pad" in Los Angeles, according to a report.

In May, the 51-year-old actor relocated from his and Lopez's Beverly Hills marital home to a Brentwood rental that costs $100,000 monthly and is situated close to his former wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he co-parents three kids.

Lopez and Affleck put their shared mansion on the market for $68 million, and the "Batman v. Superman" actor has since seemingly chosen to plant new roots separate from the singer-actress.

Affleck started a fresh chapter by purchasing a $20.5 million estate in the upscale Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Settling into his new residence, Affleck has put to rest any speculation that his departure from his shared home with the "Get Right" singer was only temporary.

An unnamed insider told Radar Online that the Oscar winner is thoroughly enjoying his new living space, away from Lopez.

"He's very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together," the source claimed.

Affleck was reportedly uncomfortable with the size and grandeur of his and Lopez's marital home, feeling it was far too extravagant for his liking, according to the insider.

His new French country-inspired residence was designed by architect Cliff May in 1941. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across 6,200 square feet. The property includes equestrian amenities, a cozy poolside cabana with a fireplace, and a charming two-story guest house.

READ ALSO : What Jennifer Lopez Wants to Do Now Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

According to unnamed sources familiar with Affleck's new home who spoke to the outlet, his bachelor pad features a subtle design aesthetic that perfectly aligns with his style. The property also offers ample space for the actor to enjoy the outdoors in complete seclusion.

Throughout the summer, Lopez and Affleck have fueled divorce rumors by living separately and spending her birthday apart, though they have continued to wear their wedding rings.

Meanwhile, the "Hustlers" actress did not acknowledge her husband's 52nd birthday on social media Thursday.

Instead of sharing a birthday post for Affleck, Lopez opted to post a series of stunning photos on her Instagram.

However, Page Six did publish photos showing Lopez visiting his new home that day.