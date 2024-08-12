What Jennifer Lopez Wants to Do Now Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez seemingly pays no attention to the divorce rumors plaguing her and husband Ben Affleck, as she is more eager to be there for the kids.

An insider disclosed to People Monday that the actress-singer is keen on spending time with the actor’s children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — after returning from her vacation in the Hamptons.

J.Lo reportedly deeply cares for Affleck’s children despite the marital issues, so she’s prioritizing after the getaway.

“Just because she’s not with Ben, doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids. She always cared about them,” the source said.

At the moment, Lopez only wants to do one thing, and that is to bond with Ben’s children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner before school starts.

“[She] wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes,” the insider said, adding that she’s particularly looking forward to bond with Violent before she heads off to college. J.Lo is allegedly closest to her husband’s eldest child among the three.

A different source told Page Six earlier that the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker worries about how her split with Ben could affect their kids.

Since officially tying the knot in 2022, the couple has been hands-on in maintaining their blended family. Aside from Affleck’s children, Lopez has twins from her previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony — 16-year-old Max and Emme.

The Hollywood couple even took the time to look for the perfect house for their blended family last year. They bought a 38,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills in June 2023 so all five kids could live with them under one roof.

Unfortunately, amid the marital crisis and divorce rumors, Jen and Ben listed their shared home for $68 million in July.

The latest news about J.Lo comes a few days after an insider claimed that the “Argo” actor "can’t stand" the “Atlas” star’s friend and longtime manager Benny Medina.

“The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along, and there’s still bad blood,” the source said after claiming that Medina’s disdain for Affleck goes way back to the early 2000s when he and Lopez first started dating.

Interestingly, the source noted that Affleck has always felt the same way toward Medina, who has been his most vocal critic for years.