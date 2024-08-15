Jennifer Lopez Posts Solo Photos on Ben Affleck’s Birthday as Jennifer Garner Remains ‘Supportive’ of Ex-Husband

Jennifer Lopez may have stirred the pot through her latest social media activity on her husband Ben Affleck’s birthday.

On Thursday, which happens to be the “Argo” actor’s 52nd birthday, the singer-actress took to Instagram to share a series of throwback solo snaps taken during her getaway last month for her 55th birthday celebration sans her husband.

In the three photos she uploaded, J.Lo strikes different poses behind a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible while donning a see-through Dior Haute Couture gown. She has her hair tied in a tight ponytail and dons several pieces of jewelry, including a pair of sparkly drop earrings.

According to Page Six, the photo shoot for the snaps took place just before she had her birthday dinner at Nick & Toni’s restaurant in the Hamptons, where she opted to spend her vacation amid the marital crisis rumors plaguing her and Ben.

The Grammy nominee and 2018 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipient shows off her chiseled profile and flaunts a seductive stare in two of the photos, which she simply captioned “Dior.”

J.Lo’s post comes days after she reunited with Affleck by paying the latter a visit at his rental home in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A., near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children.

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker reportedly arrived at the actor’s place at 5 p.m. last Sunday and spent around five hours inside Affleck’s house before leaving at 10 p.m., as per the New York Post.

The same outlet spotted the Hollywood actor looking happy two days after the reunion at his Los Angeles office. The “Gone Girl” star was photographed smiling while donning a navy blue suit, black dress shoes, and black sunglasses in the parking lot.

For months, the couple has been plagued with marital strife and divorce rumors, but both parties have opted to stay mum on the speculations. It didn’t help that they also put their shared $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market last month.

Amid the rumors that Bennifer is headed for a divorce, the actor’s ex-wife, Garner, has been there for him, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that co-parenting has been “going well” between the two. Affleck and Garner share three kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

On the other hand, Lopez has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. When J.Lo and Ben tied the knot in 2022, they decided to live under one roof with all five children.

But now that things are reportedly not going well between Affleck and Lopez, Garner has offered an “understanding shoulder for Ben,” according to a source. However, she does not meddle with his relationship with his present wife.

"She's there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she's very supportive. She also respects his private and personal life and doesn't get too involved,” the source told ET.