Doja Cat Packs on PDA With ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn During London Stroll

Doja Cat and “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn appeared all loved up when they stepped out for a stroll in London this weekend.

On Sunday, celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi shared a video showing the Grammy-winning singer, 28, and the actor, 30, holding hands while walking the streets of London.

Quinn also wrapped one of his arms around Doja Cat’s shoulder during their walk, but his arm slowly went down, caressing her back before subtly touching her behind.

Two days prior, Deuxmoi also obtained a snap of the “Paint the Town Red” hitmaker and the “A Quiet Place: Day One” star snuggling at the rock band Osees’ concert at Dingwalls in Camden, London.

It’s unknown when the two exactly started seeing each other, but their sightings came two years after the singer suggested to Quinn’s “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp to set them up via a DM because she had a crush on him.

The supposed-to-be private favor ended up becoming public knowledge when Schnapp shared their DM conversation on his TikTok, causing Doja to put Schnapp on blast and even call his behavior “weasel s**t” during a livestream, as per TMZ.

The beef quickly ended, however, when Schnapp privately apologized to the “Say So” songstress and told his fans that they were all good.

“Guys, everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” Schnapp wrote on TikTok at the time.

Doja’s fans appeared to be happy for her as they left supportive messages on Deuxmoi’s post featuring her latest sighting with Quinn, according to Page Six.

“Doja’s wishes are fulfilled. She wanted him from the very beginning,” one fan commented on the post.

“She manifested this years ago. I’m happy for her,” another wrote.

“I love a girl who goes and gets her man! Ladies, yall want that man? Go get him!!” a different fan added.

“Idk why but I see them being together for a LONG time. Good for her,” claimed someone else.