Katy Perry to Be Honored at the MTV VMAs Amid Investigation Over ‘Lifetimes’ Music Video

KatyCats, rejoice! Katy Perry is finally getting the recognition she deserves as she is set to be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the 39-year-old pop star will receive the prestigious recognition at the ceremony taking place at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, on Sept. 11.

The award reportedly comes sixteen years after her hit single “I Kissed a Girl” topped the charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, and after winning five VMAs thus far.

The Michael Jackson Vanguard Award is the MTV VMAs’ version of a lifetime achievement award. It has been around since 1984 and was first received by The Beatles. At the time, it was still called the Video Vanguard Award.

Other artists who achieved such recognition were David Byrne, Madonna and Jackson himself. In 1991, the award was renamed in MJ’s honor, according to The Independent.

Orlando Bloom’s partner last attended the awards show in 2017. This year, not only is she attending to receive the award, she’s also set to perform at the event.

Since 2008, Katy has released 14 songs that managed to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also scored nine No. 1 singles on the same chart, including “I Kissed a Girl,” “Hot n Cold,” “E.T.,” “Firework,” “California Gurls,” “Roar,” “Teenage Dream,” “Last Friday Night,” and “Dark Horse.”

Speaking of Perry’s upcoming recognition, Paramount’s President of Music Bruce Kilmer told THR: “Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages.”

He continued, “Katy’s prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

The 2024 MTV VMAs was originally scheduled to air live on Sept. 10. However, it was moved to avoid airing opposite former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential debate.

The news about Perry’s award comes amid the issue concerning her music video for “Lifetimes.” According to the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands, the singer-songwriter filmed her video in a restricted area on the island of S’Espalmador without proper authorization.

The department said that though Perry’s activity at the island did not constitute a “crime against the environment,” it violated their environmental regulations, so officials are investigating the issue.

The singer has yet to respond to the controversy.