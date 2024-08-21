Selena Gomez Fuels Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors With New TikTok Move

Selena Gomez may have once again signaled that she's engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco with her social media activity.

Just days after the pop star posted a mirror selfie clue on Instagram, eagle-eyed fans noticed what they believe is yet another sign that Gomez and Blanco are taking their relationship to the next level.

Gomez began following the account of CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok earlier this week, according to TMZ.

CMG is an event planning business that posts photos and footage from its clients' nuptials as well as wedding ideas for its followers.

The firm, which focuses on luxurious weddings in Los Angeles, Napa Valley, and San Francisco, has been featured in Vogue, Page Six reported.

Gomez's move fueled the ongoing rumors that the music producer may have popped the big question to his girlfriend after around a year of dating.

"I'm so so so happy for Selena," one fan commented on a clip about Gomez's move. "I cannot wait to see the wedding. This wedding will be like royalty."

Another wrote, "She deserves everything."

"I am so happy for her and Benny," a third user wrote.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star confirmed in December 2023 that she and Blanco had been dating for six months, and their relationship has since been going strong.

Earlier this month, Gomez seemingly hinted at some good news when she posted a mirror selfie via her Instagram Stories.

In the image, the "Love You Like a Love Song" hitmaker could be seen taking a picture of herself in front of a mirror in the bathroom as Blanco stood behind her with his back turned to the camera.

Gomez looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder gold dress, while her beau was dressed in a white tank top and floral pants.

However, what caught the attention of fans was the notable placement of heart emojis on the image.

Gomez noticeably covered her ring finger with the emojis, causing many of her fans to speculate that she may be hiding an engagement ring.

The speculation further intensified over the weekend when the singer seemingly kept her left hand hidden from the paparazzi's cameras.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Gomez's left hand remained tucked into one of the long sleeves of her hoodie when she arrived at LAX Airport.

Do you think Gomez and Blanco have secretly gotten engaged? Share your thoughts in the comments!

