Selena Gomez Continues Hiding Left Hand From Public Amid Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors

Is Selena Gomez purposely hiding her ring finger from the public amid rumors she got engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco?

On Sunday, the singer-actress was spotted arriving in Los Angeles, but she seemingly hid her left hand from the paparazzi cameras.

Upon arriving at LAX Airport, the “Come and Get It” songstress quickly headed to her flight while donning a casual attire comprising a long-sleeve hoodie, a pair of gray sweatpants, and black flats, based on the photos released by the Daily Mail.

Gomez styled her hair into a high bun since she had a large set of headphones over her head as she was swiftly heading to the tarmac. She also carried her water bottle close to her chest with her left arm, and so her hand was not captured by the cameras.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s sighting comes days after she sparked engagement rumors after sharing a photo of her and Blanco on her Instagram Stories.

In the snap, Gomez was seen capturing a mirror selfie while rocking a sparkly, champagne-colored dress. On the other hand, Blanca’s back was toward the camera as he looked at himself in the mirrors behind his girlfriend.

The Hollywood star simply captioned the post, “A night out,” but it prompted a lot of buzz online since she also added pink heart emojis to cover her ring finger.

The strategically placed emojis caused many of her fans to speculate that she might have gotten engaged to Blanco after months of dating. It can be noted that Selena only confirmed her romance with Benny last December.

Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip outlet on Instagram, also shared a blind item earlier this month that alluded to Gomez and Blanco getting engaged.

“This A-list actress/semi-retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out,” Deuxmoi claimed in its blind item.

Although Gomez and Blanco have not addressed the engagement rumors, the former has reportedly shared that she “found the love of my life” in the latter, according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly.

“She’s ready to settle down,” added the source.