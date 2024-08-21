Jennifer Lopez Ends 2-Year Marriage: Ben Affleck's 'Midlife Crisis' the Final Straw?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly "feeling sorry" for Ben Affleck as she officially filed for divorce from him Tuesday following two years of marriage.

Their official date of separation was reportedly April 26. Their journey as a married couple began with a private Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, 2022, followed by a lavish Georgia celebration on Aug. 20, 2022.

Lopez's decision to end her fourth marriage comes after a report claimed that she pitied Affleck following his latest style transformation.

An unnamed source told Radar Online that the "Jenny From the Block" singer's anger over their split transformed into sympathy upon seeing the actor's new biker-inspired, "midlife crisis" style.

The "Batman v. Superman" actor was recently spotted cruising through the streets of Los Angeles on a motorcycle while flaunting a faux-hawk buzz cut hairstyle.

According to the insider, Lopez reportedly believed her now-estranged husband was going through a midlife crisis and urgently required an intervention.

"J.Lo's convinced this sudden transformation is a sign he's not doing well, and it's her belief that he hasn't been himself for some time," the source claimed.

"Why else would he toss aside a wonderful marriage and pull all these cruel moves like ignoring their anniversary, her birthday, and the commitments they shared, including their beautiful, blended family?" they continued. "It blows her mind! But the longer time goes on, the less she's blaming herself for the mess she believes Ben alone has created."

Lopez is reportedly "feeling sorry for" Affleck after witnessing his rebellious motorcycle look.

"In her view, he seems lost and kind of pathetic right now. It's obvious to her that this is a cry for help, but her hands are tied because he's totally ghosted her and isn't returning her calls," the outlet's insider added.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck today, August 20th, on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.



She listed their date of separation as April 26.

Despite Lopez's alleged views, the "Gone Girl" actor reportedly remains unfazed by her remarks.

The insider claimed the actor understands that his updated appearance may not align with her preferences, but he has moved past that concern.

"She tried to control everything about him for so long, he's just excited to have his life back and a fresh start ahead of him," the source claimed.

Following her divorce filing, People reported that Lopez was deeply saddened by the end of her marriage with Affleck.

A close friend of the singer shared with the magazine that Lopez is determined to begin a new chapter in her life after being separated from her estranged spouse for most of the summer.

"She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been," the unnamed source said.

Additionally, TMZ reported that the high-profile couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. Rumors suggested that they chose not to sign one when they exchanged vows. Without a prenup, any assets accumulated during their union would likely be considered communal property.

