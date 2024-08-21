Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after just two years of marriage.

After months of speculations surrounding their marriage, the multihyphenate entertainer finally confirmed that she and Affleck are indeed over by filing divorce papers in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Rather than hiring a lawyer, Lopez filed the legal documents herself on what would have been the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022, TMZ reported.

The two stars first wed in a private ceremony in Las Vegas a month earlier.

However, Lopez and Affleck will still have to hash out a settlement as the outlet reported that the pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

While Lopez and Affleck will likely keep the hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of assets they already had before their wedding, it's a different story for the money they made and the assets they bought over the past two years.

The "On the Floor" singer and the Oscar-winning filmmaker's earnings from endorsements, brand deals, movies, albums, and other projects during their marriage are community property since they have no prenup, according to the outlet.

This may also include their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills, which they have since listed for $68 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Affleck has an estimated fortune of $150 million, while his now estranged wife is worth a whopping $400 million.

One thing that won't be an issue in their divorce proceedings is spousal support as Lopez has chosen not to seek it and requested that Affleck be denied it as well.

Lopez's divorce filing indicated that their separation date was April 26, which was around the time that the split rumors first began to pop up online.

In early May, reports surfaced that Affleck had moved out of their marital home and rented a mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

He and Lopez then met up a few times in public, mostly for events involving their children.

Lopez accompanied Affleck to his eldest daughter Violet's high school graduation in late May and his son Samuel's basketball game in early June.

However, they spent the next several weeks apart, with Lopez heading to the Hamptons in New York to celebrate her birthday.

Fans initially had some hope that the two would work it out as Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck's home last week.

However, Lopez dashed any hopes of a reconciliation with her divorce filing.

"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken," an unnamed source told People of Lopez Tuesday. "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been."

