Taylor Swift's UK 'Eras Tour' VIP Guest Rider Surprises With Its Relaxed Choices

Taylor Swift's rider for her VIP guests at her recent "Eras Tour" stops in London reportedly featured down-to-earth options.

During her "Eras Tour" shows at Wembley Stadium from Aug. 15 to 20, the "Fortnight" singer prioritized her friends, treating them to on-theme British snacks, The Sun reported.

Notable VIP guests like Paul McCartney, Andrew Scott, Nicola Coughlan, and Taylor Lautner were in attendance to witness these iconic shows.

According to the outlet, Swift ensured that staples like Hellman's mayonnaise, salt and vinegar chips, and prawn cocktail Walkers chips were specially requested just for her VIP guests.

An unnamed source revealed to the outlet, "Taylor went all out with the rider for the VIP guests on her Eras tour at Wembley. She packed it with British favorites like Heinz ketchup and Hellman's mayonnaise, along with packs of salt and vinegar and prawn cocktail Walkers crisps."

"Taylor also laid on freshly made nachos along with a totally free bar," they shared, adding that the nachos came with guacamole and a salsa dip.

Among the sweet treats listed on Swift's supposed snack rider were Haribo candies, Butterkist Toffee Popcorn, ProperCorn Popcorn in Sea Salted and Sweet and Salty flavors, and Reese's Cups.

For beverages, the "Lover" singer reportedly had vodka, red wine, and juice present.

Meanwhile, Swift achieved a historic milestone when she wrapped up her London concerts this week.

She announced her groundbreaking achievement of becoming the first solo artist to grace the Wembley stage eight times during a single tour, marking a remarkable feat in her career. She also previously performed at Wembley from June 21 to June 23.

After her Wembley shows ended, Swift showed her appreciation for her fans by releasing the music video for her song, "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," from her most recent album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

The music video featured exclusive footage capturing the preparation and camaraderie between Swift and her team during dance rehearsals for "The Eras Tour."

The video began with an exciting backstage interaction between Swift and her dancers as they gathered in a circle with their hands joined. This was followed by a glimpse of the "Shake It Off" hitmaker moments before she takes the stage at a live performance.

It went on to show more behind-the-scenes moments from the concerts, including how Swift moves around during her performances without being detected by fans. One interesting detail that caught the attention of viewers was the use of a cleaning cart, which clever fans quickly identified.

In addition to showing clips of enthusiastic Swifties singing along to "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," the music video also displayed footage of the pop superstar practicing the song.

