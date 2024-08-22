Beyoncé Threatens Trump Campaign With Cease-and-Desist for Using Her Song 'Freedom'

Beyoncé is not happy with Donald Trump's campaign using her song "Freedom" in a social media post.

Rolling Stone reported that Beyoncé threatened to send the Trump camp a cease-and-desist after his spokesperson shared a video of the Republican presidential nominee set to the track from her "Lemonade" album.

The video posted by Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung via X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday showed the former president stepping off a plane as "Freedom" played in the background.

"Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump," Cheung captioned the clip.

However, an unnamed Beyoncé insider told the music magazine that the Trump campaign did not have the pop superstar's permission to use the track, which also features Kendrick Lamar.

The campaign video featuring "Freedom" has since been taken down from Cheung's account.

READ MORE: Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Helps Sony Music Pull Off 23% Revenue Surge

Though Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Kamala Harris, she's allowed the campaign of the Democratic presidential candidate and her running mate Tim Walz to use "Freedom" as its official theme song.

The track was played during Harris' first presidential campaign rally in late July.

With Beyoncé's consent, "Freedom" was also featured in multiple campaign ads and at the Democratic National Convention.

On Monday, the Harris-Walz campaign released a new ad featuring "Freedom" and narration by award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright.

"What kind of America do we want?" Wright said in the ad. "One where we're divided, angry, depressed? Come on!"

"We're Americans!" he continued. "Fascism? We conquered it. The moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more."

DNC airs new “Freedom” ad to kick off the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/lXLqKi2rAN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump has been repeatedly threatened with lawsuits and cease-and-desist notices over his use of songs without the artist's or label's permission.

Earlier this month, Céline Dion called out his campaign for playing her hit "My Heart Will Go On" at a Montana campaign rally.

Dion's team shared a statement via the megastar's social media pages, which read: "Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana."

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?" it added, referencing the track originally being used in the film "Titanic."

READ ALSO: Beyoncé Dominates People's Choice Country Awards With 12 Nods, Defies 'Cowboy Carter' Album Backlash