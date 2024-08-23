Following Jennifer Lopez's decision to officially end her marriage with Ben Affleck, her Prime Video documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," saw a significant surge in streams.

The star filing for divorce Tuesday sparked renewed interest in the film, which explored Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance following a two-decade separation.

Luminate figures cited by Billboard revealed that the number of viewers of the Prime Video documentary surged by a remarkable 3,000% in a single day.

On Tuesday, the flick recorded 10,700 minutes viewed. However, this number soared to 354,100 minutes on Wednesday.

The huge jump came amid the divorce filing by Lopez in Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday, and some fans have now speculated that the documentary carries a deeper significance.

Lopez's petition to end their marriage coincided with the second anniversary of their wedding in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022.

As reported by TMZ, their official separation date was listed in Lopez's filing as April 26 -- less than eight weeks after the premiere of the documentary on Feb. 27.

However, some fans have suggested that there were already hints in the documentary of cracks in their marriage.

In the documentary's first few minutes, the "Jenny From the Block" singer revealed the creative spark behind her latest music project, drawing inspiration from a series of heartfelt love letters sent to her by the "Gone Girl" actor. These handwritten notes served as the muse for the songwriters and musicians collaborating with her on the new album.

One standout letter read, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2001-2010... and counting..."

But the documentary also showed Affleck's moments of hesitance and worry regarding his private life being exposed to the public eye.

The "Hustlers" star candidly shared that while Affleck encouraged her endeavors, he struggled with being viewed as a source of inspiration. He emphasized his belief that private matters are sacred and special "because they're private."

"I was like, 'You've been showing all the musicians all these letters?' And they were like, 'Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck.' And I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Affleck confessed.

While she acknowledged Affleck's discomfort with the spotlight, Lopez said her husband was also supportive of her doing what made her happy.

The "Maid In Manhattan" actress said, "But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist and he's going to support me in every way he can because he knows he can't stop me from making the music I made and writing the words that I wrote."

She added, "That's going to happen, and he doesn't want to stop me."

After rekindling their romance in 2021, Affleck found it challenging to handle the spotlight on his relationship with Lopez.

As revealed in the documentary, the couple acknowledged that they succumbed to the intense scrutiny when they got engaged for the first time.

The media frenzy caused tensions in their relationship and ultimately resulted in the cancellation of their wedding in 2003, just days before the scheduled date.

The "Batman v. Superman" actor confessed in the film, "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don't think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it."

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Affleck added.

He concluded, "And then I realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain, you want to like the water. We're just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."

