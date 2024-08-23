Did Ben Affleck Confirm Jennifer Lopez Split Way Before Singer Filed for Divorce?

Ben Affleck might have subtly signaled trouble in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez months before the singer-actress filed for divorce.

This speculation, which surfaced this week, stemmed from the Hollywood actor's appearance on Kevin Hart's Peacock show "Hart to Heart," where he seemingly referred to his marriage in the past tense.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, finally confirming rumors that had been circulating since May about their split. However, recent reports suggest that Affleck, 52, may have hinted at their relationship issues during his "Hart to Heart" interview, which aired in June but was filmed earlier this year.

During the interview, Affleck shared a story about one of his daughters coming up with potential autobiography titles. The Oscar winner mentioned that after witnessing the "Jenny From the Block" songstress getting mobbed by fans in New York's Times Square, his daughter came up with the title "J.Lo Was My Stepmother."

Affleck then recalled his response to the title, saying, "And I was like, alright that's a good title."

According to the Daily Mail, Affleck's use of the past tense when discussing Lopez might have indicated that their relationship was already facing difficulties at the time of the interview.

Although the exact date of the interview's filming remains unclear, Affleck's full beard suggests it took place before Easter, as he was clean-shaven when photographed celebrating the holiday with Lopez on March 31.

He had to shave his beard while filming for "The Accountant 2" in March.

The couple was last seen together publicly during the Easter weekend, when they were photographed in the Big Apple. The "Justice League" star and the "Marry Me" actress were seen packing on the PDA and holding hands while house-hunting in Brooklyn, per Page Six.

However, their public appearances stopped soon after, fueling speculation about trouble in paradise.

By late April, reports emerged that Affleck had moved out of their shared home in Beverly Hills, leading to further speculation about the status of their marriage.

Now, after two years, Affleck and Lopez are putting an end to their marriage.

In the legal documents filed by the "Atlas" star and obtained by TMZ, she indicated that their date of separation was on April 26.