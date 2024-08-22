Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Joint Endeavor Adds New Twist to Their Divorce

As the countdown begins for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new movie, "Unstoppable," all eyes will be on them amid their ongoing divorce.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck Tuesday following two years of marriage, but the exes are expected to reunite next month to promote their joint project.

"Unstoppable" is scheduled to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6 as part of the Special Presentations section before hitting theaters for a limited release by Amazon MGM Studios in December.

A new report by Daily Mail revealed that some of the film's producers are "pushing" Lopez and Affleck to "appear together" at the Toronto premiere to generate excitement for the movie.

Affleck and his pal Matt Damon are among the 14 producers associated with the project, which is under their production company, Artists Equity.

Lopez also co-produced "Unstoppable" alongside her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

In addition, the "Jenny From the Block" singer will star in the film -- which finished filming in January -- as the mother to a wrestler.

However, a report from The U.S. Sun claimed that there are different plans in motion to prevent awkward encounters between the former couple at the movie's debut.

"Everyone already knows them being there is going to overshadow it, but clearly neither of them will be keen to cross paths," an anonymous insider told the outlet.

Lopez and Affleck previously defied the odds to rekindle their romance in 2021 but have decided to part ways again earlier this year.

After not being seen together for a few months, they officially called it quits this week for the second time in two decades, ending their two-year marriage.

A different insider revealed to The U.S. Sun, "Jennifer and Ben are over, they're just not compatible -- even after 20 years neither have changed."

"He's had his demons with alcohol, but she doesn't really drink or smoke. She's super clean-living. Both are very difficult human beings," the unnamed source added.

However, in a bold move, Lopez chose to mark their wedding anniversary on Tuesday by filing for divorce, sending a powerful message.

The "Hustlers" actress made a deliberate decision to initiate the divorce proceedings on her and the "Gone Girl" actor's second wedding anniversary to signal that she's "a woman standing up in her own way," an anonymous source told Page Six.

In addition, Lopez reportedly filed the divorce papers "pro se," indicating her decision to represent herself and file without a lawyer -- a step that underscored her taking back control.

