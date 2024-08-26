Lea Michele Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Lea Michele
Lea Michele attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lea Michele is officially a mother of two.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actress-singer took to Instagram to proudly announce the arrival of her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich.

She uploaded a photo showing the baby wrapped in a blanket as her husband and their firstborn, 4-year-old son Ever Leo, held the newborn's right leg. The baby's face is not visible in the snap.

"Our hearts are so full [white heart emoji] Emery Sol Reich," Michele captioned her post.

Fans quickly congratulated the Broadway star for the latest addition to her family.

"Woah baby! Congratulations @leamichele It's A Girl," one wrote.

"Congratulations! Beautiful name wish you all happy times," another commented.

"Congrats to the lovely couple," someone else added.

Michele first revealed her pregnancy in March by uploading snaps of her growing baby bump on social media at the time.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," she captioned a series of pictures showing her cradling her belly.

Then on Mother's Day, the "Glee" alum revealed the sex of her baby while sharing a photo of her exposed bump.

"The most beautiful Mother's Day today, holding my son who made me a mama...and carrying my daughter," she wrote in the caption.

Last month, Michele was interviewed on the "BDA Baby" podcast with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, detailing her struggles before finally conceiving her second child.

According to the "Scream Queens" star, she suffered three miscarriages, underwent surgery, and received several injections before she got pregnant again.

"I had never had a miscarriage before. The first one, I was like, 'That was weird.' When it happened again right away, I was like, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong,'" she said.

"It wasn't until a little bit later [that] I had another. I was working at the time. It was super challenging to ... process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful," she noted of her miscarriages.

