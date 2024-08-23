SB19 and the all-Filipino global pop group's fandom, A'TIN, remain undefeated at the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off.

On Thursday, the 2024 edition of Billboard's Fan Army showdown concluded with much excitement as SB19's A'TIN and Rihanna's Navy battled out in the final round. Voting officially closed at noon ET, with SB19 fans emerging victorious in securing a back-to-back win for the group.

It's official: @SB19Official's A'TIN are the winners of #BBFanArmy2024! 👑



Congratulations on being crowned the strongest fan army for the second year in a row. Way to go! pic.twitter.com/2F8vMrUq05 — billboard (@billboard) August 22, 2024

The final tally showed SB19 won by a huge margin at 56.3% compared to Rihanna's 43.7% when all votes for and against were accounted for.

Throughout the 2024 BBFA, SB19 was pitted against strong contenders. In the semifinals, the group had to face off with Taylor Swift and the Swifties but managed to beat the latter by securing 58% of the votes for the round.

Other acts that SB19 and A'TIN managed to defeat in the earlier rounds include SZA, Karol G, Lana Del Rey, and Dua Lipa. Meanwhile, Rihanna advanced to the final after beating Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and Hozier.

"The 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off has officially ended, and we have a winner. For the second year running, SB19 is the victor — winning by a landslide — thanks to the tireless efforts of its fan army A'TIN. The Filipino boy band previously won the 2023 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off. A huge congratulations to them for all their work," Billboard stated when announcing the winner moments after voting closed.

According to the music and entertainment magazine, SB19's back-to-back feat ties K-pop group Super Junior's E.L.F., which won twice in the yearly showdown. On the other hand, another K-pop fandom, T-ARA's Queens, still holds the record for the most BBFA victories after winning the Fan Army showdown three times.

Last year, SB19's A'TIN competed against SEVENTEEN's CARATs in the final round of the 2023 BBFA and emerged victorious after accumulating 51.1% of the final percentage of votes.

SB19 comprises members Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin. The pop group debuted in 2018 and has since been making waves in the global music scene through its hit songs "Gento," "Mapa," "Bazinga," "I Want You," and more.