Queens of the Stone Age (QOTSA) has ultimately decided to cancel the remainder of its 2024 tour dates as frontman Josh Homme focuses on his health.

The band announced the decision on social media Friday, expressing regret over the cancellations and postponements, saying, "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the year."

The "Mosquito Song" hitmaker was scheduled to perform in several cities across the U.S. before the year's end. However, the following dates have been postponed until 2025:

Sept. 27-28 in Boston

Oct. 1 in Cincinnati

Oct. 2 in Chicago

Oct. 4 in Madison, Wis.

Additionally, some dates have been outright canceled:

Sept. 29 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Oct. 6 in Memphis

Nov. 17 in Mexico City

Fans with tickets to the affected shows have been advised to visit specific event websites for updated information. Ticket holders for the band's concerts will be contacted by the point of purchase with further details about the new dates.

The band also conveyed its gratitude to fans in its announcement: "Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

Homme's health has been a concern since he revealed in June 2023 that he had been diagnosed with cancer the previous year. At that time, Homme disclosed to Revolver magazine that he had undergone a successful surgery to remove the cancer but did not provide specific details about his condition.

The band was on an international tour in July 2024 when Homme had to "return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery," according to the official statement. The sudden medical issue forced the band to cancel and postpone eight shows, with plans to return to the stage in August.

The tour is part of QOTSA's promotion for its eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman..," which dropped in June 2023.

Throughout its career, the band has received eight Grammy nominations.

The band released its first album in 1998.