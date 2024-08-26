Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher Fuel Reunion Speculation, But Fans Remain Cautious of False Hype

Is an Oasis reunion really happening?

As Noel Gallagher hinted at a major announcement set for Tuesday, eager fans couldn't help but speculate that he may share the news of a long-awaited reunion of the band.

The 57-year-old rock icon made the revelation through a short clip posted on X, which showed a date and time set in a design mimicking Oasis' iconic logo. According to the clip, Gallagher suggested that a major reveal may be coming at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Oasis' official X account, as well as Liam Gallagher also shared the teaser.

The image, featuring a white rectangular box with a black block at its center, displayed the date "27.08.24" on the spot typically reserved for the band's name. Suddenly, the box transformed, and the display switches to "8am."

The striking similarity between the warring brothers' tweets have sparked even more speculation among fans about a potential reunion on the horizon.

"Oasis reunion? Not sure my bank account will not survive this," @benonwine quipped on X.

"If I get up early on Tuesday it better be a reunion announcement, I need my beauty sleep," said @holte.

"MAKE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY GREAT AGAIN!" @russthefuss_ joked.

However, other fans suggested that the announcement may not be as big as people are expecting.

User @rikgilbert didn't want to get his hopes up, writing, "It'd be hilarious if it's just a deluxe version of an album for its anniversary."

"'Definitely Maybe' was released 29.08.94, chill y'all. it's probably just an anniversary version of the album," @ItsBrianFire added.

"Just another rerelease I'm sure," tweeted @CincyHub.

This Thursday marks the 30th anniversary of Oasis' iconic debut studio album, "Definitely Maybe."

READ ALSO: Noel Gallagher Has Strong Words for Dave Grohl on Oasis Reunion Hype

According to anonymous sources who spoke to The Sunday Times, Oasis is reportedly set to stage a comeback in 2025 with 10 headline shows at London's Wembley Stadium. It is also rumored that the band is planning additional performances in their beloved hometown of Manchester.

The U.S. Sun reported that tickets for the rumored upcoming tour are expected to sell out quickly.

After years of strife, siblings Noel and Liam reportedly made big strides in reconciling, culminating in a successful negotiation to reunite their band.

An unnamed source told the outlet, "This is the reunion that no one thought would ever happen. Liam and Noel have been staunch enemies for well over a decade, but they have secretly been back in touch."

"A deal was put on the table, and they both said yes -- much to the surprise of the people around them," the insider added. "There will be concerts in the UK next summer and both Noel and Liam are excited to get back out there together."

Will the Gallagher brothers finally give fans the reunion they've been dreaming of? Only time will tell, but all eyes will be on the clock as fans await the reveal at 8 a.m. Tuesday U.K. time.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher Always Reserve a Seat for Brother Noel at Every Solo Concert