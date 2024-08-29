Taylor Swift's Next Big Move: Massive Project on the Horizon as 'Eras Tour' Nears End

With the "Eras Tour" concluding in December, Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to announce a new major venture into the literary world.

According to The Sun, the 14-time Grammy winner seemed to have signaled that she will finally release her debut novel, titled "A Girl Called Girl," which she reportedly wrote when she was 14.

The outlet reported that Swift recently trademarked the name and rights to the book, whose story follows a mother's longing for a son and her journey to embrace her daughter.

Swift's parents reportedly kept and took care of the manuscript for the pop superstar at one point.

The "Cruel Summer" singer first secured the trademark and ownership of the name of her novel back in 2015.

Following years of delay, fans appear to be edging closer to finally getting their hands on it as Swift's new trademark reportedly includes merchandise for the book and audio versions, according to The Sun.

Swift previously disclosed that she had begun working on the book before her music career gained momentum.

The "Lover" hitmaker told the Examiner in an interview that while she was on tour in 2012, "all my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do."

"I had this epiphany; I'm going to be a novelist and I'm going to write novels. That's going to be my career path," she explained.

It's currently unknown when the book will be out. Swift has not officially announced plans to release a novel at this time.

Fans will not get just one surprise release from the singer-songwriter.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Swift is working on a documentary that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the "Eras Tour."

An unnamed insider revealed to The Sun, "Taylor has been quietly filming behind the scenes of the 'Eras' Tour since last year."

"It will be a warts-and-all insight into the tour and the mechanics behind it, which will be fascinating for fans," the source added.

The documentary will also reportedly explore the Southport mass stabbing and the thwarted terror plot that led to the cancellation of three "Eras Tour" concerts in Vienna, Austria.

Insiders also told the outlet that the project will dive into the creation of Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which soared to the top of the charts and stayed there for weeks following its release in April.

