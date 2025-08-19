Offset Reflects on Cardi B Divorce, Says It's 'Time to Move On' With New Album

Offset is ready to turn the page on his marriage to Cardi B, using music as a way to close the chapter for good.

In a new interview published on August 16, the 33-year-old rapper opened up about the final track on his upcoming album Kiari, named after his real name, Kiari Cephus, ENews said.

The song, titled "Move On," is his way of saying goodbye to his relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper.

"It's about moving on peacefully," Offset told the Associated Press. "It's all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it's time to move on. It's over and done with."

Offset and Cardi B got married in 2017. The couple went through multiple ups and downs, including Cardi filing for divorce twice — once in 2020 and again in 2024. They share three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 11 months.

Offset shared that the experience was meaningful but stressed it's no longer something either of them should dwell on, describing it as a closed chapter.

Offset hosted a pop up boiler room in New York last night‼️🔥



He played a ton of unreleased tracks ahead of his new album 'KIARI' dropping on Friday 👀 pic.twitter.com/BxIBqlmKYQ — RapTV (@Rap) August 19, 2025

Offset Admits Mistakes but Refuses to Diss Cardi in Music

Offset admitted earlier this year that he made mistakes in the relationship. "I f—ed up," he told Ebro in an earlier interview. "I've accepted the actions I've done to cause certain situations to happen."

According to ClutchPoints, despite the personal subject matter, Offset made it clear he doesn't plan to bash Cardi in his music. "It's therapy," he said on "The Joe Budden Podcast."

"I'm not doing shots on the album. There's too much involved — family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now."

While Offset is dating model Melanie Jayda, Cardi B has gone public with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The two were first spotted together last fall, and in June, Cardi posted a yacht photo with Diggs, though it has since been removed.

Cardi has also spoken out about the emotional toll her breakup took. In a livestream on X (formerly Twitter), she said, "I don't think people understand how tired I was... drained. Couldn't eat. I was literally losing my mind."

Offset is gearing up to drop his new album Kiari on Friday, August 22, while Cardi B is getting ready to release her second album Am I the Drama? on September 19.