Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: 'I Will Miss You All Terribly'

Adele fans will have to wait a very long time to see the 36-year-old singer perform again. After wrapping up her residency in Munich, Germany, on Aug. 31, Adele got emotional and told the audience that she's taking a long break.

In videos posted on social media, Adele told her fans that they would not see her for "an incredibly long time" after she finishes her previously postponed Las Vegas residency this year. Her final scheduled performance is on Nov. 23.

"I'm not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f**king good at it," she said. "And I've really enjoyed performing for nearly three now, which is the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I will ever do. I still have exactly five weeks of shows. But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I've done over the last three years."

The GRAMMY-winning superstar said she needed a break and intended to focus more on her personal life. Last month she seemingly confirmed her engagement to her longtime love, sports agent and the founder and chief executive officer of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul, whom she's been dating since 2021. She also has an 11-year-old son named Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

"It has been amazing. I just need a rest," she noted about performing as the crowd cheered her on in support. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."

This isn't the first time Adele has expressed her desire to take a break from her music career. In July, she told German broadcaster ZDF via Variety that she was not working on any new music.

"I don't have any plans for new music, at all," Adele said. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."