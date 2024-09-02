Is Camila Cabello's New Song 'Godspeed' Her Response to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste'?

Camila Cabello may be finally responding to Sabrina Carpenter's alleged diss track for her.

On Friday, the "Havana" hitmaker, 27, sparked buzz across social media after teasing what seemed like a response track to the 25-year-old singer's new song "Taste," which is allegedly about Cabello's past with Carpenter's rumored ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

In an Instagram post, Cabello shared a brief teaser of her upcoming single, "Godspeed." The post, which included a caption that read, "i wish you well, but far away from me. godspeed. 9/6," has prompted fans to speculate that the track could be a subtle clapback to Carpenter.

The short video accompanying the teaser shows Cabello submerged in the ocean while rocking blonde hair. Fans quickly drew connections between this imagery and the ongoing rumors of a love triangle involving Cabello, Carpenter, and Mendes, which goes all the way back to early 2023, according to the Daily Mail.

"I sense something epic is coming and not more of the same she looks charged up and fed up and about to shout it all into the world vibes," one fan commented on Cabello's IG post.

"A response to Sabrina?" another asked.

"I guess this is for Shawn," someone else wrote.

The speculation that "Godspeed" could be Cabello's response to Carpenter is not without reason. Carpenter's track "Taste," from her latest album "Short n' Sweet," contains lyrics that listeners believe allude to Mendes and Cabello's on-again, off-again relationship.

In the song, Carpenter sings, "I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too."

When Sabrina released the song and MV for "Taste" last month, many quickly assumed that the track references the complex dynamics between the three artists.

Adding to the intrigue, Carpenter cast Jenna Ortega -- who is dark-haired like Cabello's natural locks -- in the music video for "Taste."

According to the Daily Mail, the love triangle started when Carpenter and Mendes sparked a romance in February 2023, just after Shawn and Camila broke up. However, their relationship might have been cut short as Mendes was spotted with Cabello shortly after his sighting with Carpenter.

While neither Cabello nor Carpenter has directly addressed the rumors, the timing of Cabello's announcement has led many fans to anticipate that "Godspeed" will offer a musical response to the alleged drama.

In addition to the new single, Cabello announced the release of the deluxe edition of her album "C,XOXO," now titled "Magic City Edition" as a tribute to her Miami roots. The updated album is set to drop on Sept. 6, the same day as "Godspeed," and will feature new tracks that Cabello hinted are "stories to tell" from her life in Miami.

The new album cover, which Cabello also revealed on Instagram, shows the artist once again submerged in the ocean, this time with a sultry expression and her hair slicked back.

Amid the excitement for Cabello's deluxe album, fans also anticipate what's in store for Cabello, Carpenter, and Mendes as all three are set to attend and perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11.