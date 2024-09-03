Here's When Taylor Swift Can Attend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Games

Taylor Swift has time to attend some of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season.

Since they began dating in the summer of 2023, the pop superstar has attended 13 of Kelce's football games, including February's Super Bowl LVIII, which saw the Chiefs successfully defend their NFL title when they beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans have dubbed Swift a good luck charm for her beau's team, having been present in the stands for 10 of the Chiefs' wins.

Kelce has been just as supportive of Swift during her ongoing "Eras Tour," flying to various cities across the globe to see his girlfriend perform live.

The new NFL regular season will kick off this Thursday with the Chiefs facing off against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

It is unknown if Swift will attend any of Kelce and the Chiefs' games during the 2024 NFL regular season, but she's on a break from her "Eras Tour" until mid-October, giving her time to attend Thursday's opening match and several other games.

Here's everything to know about Swift's and Kelce's schedules this fall and winter.

When do Kelce and the Chiefs have games?

The NFL released the official schedule for the 2024 season back in May.

The dates of the Chiefs' games are as follows:

Sept. 5 - Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 15 - Cincinnati Bengals at Chiefs

Sept. 22 - Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 29 - Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 7 - New Orleans Saints at Chiefs

Oct. 20 - Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 27 - Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Nov. 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chiefs

Nov. 10 - Denver Broncos at Chiefs

Nov. 17 - Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Nov. 24 - Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

Nov. 29 - Raiders at Chiefs

Dec. 8 - Chargers at Chiefs

Dec. 15 - Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Dec. 21 - Houston Texans at Chiefs

Dec. 25 - Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan. 4 or Jan. 5 - Chiefs at Broncos

When are Swift's remaining tour dates for the "Eras Tour"?

After wrapping up the European leg of her record-breaking tour last month, Swift started her two-month hiatus from performing.

The "Cruel Summer" singer's next show will be in Florida in October, kicking off the second leg of her U.S. tour.

She will wrap up the "Eras Tour" with a concert in Vancouver on Dec. 8.

Here are Swift's remaining "Eras Tour" dates:

Oct. 18 - Oct. 20 - Miami, Florida

Oct. 25 - Oct. 27 - New Orleans, Louisiana

Nov. 1 - Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Nov. 14 - Nov. 16 - Toronto

Nov. 21 - Nov. 23 - Toronto

Dec. 6 - Dec. 8 - Vancouver

When could Swift attend Kelce's NFL games?

In addition to Thursday's opening game against the Ravens, Swift will be free during the Chiefs' matches against the Bengals (Sept. 15), Falcons (Sept. 22), Chargers (Sept. 29), and Saints (Oct. 7).

Though Swift will return to the stage on Oct. 18, she could also attend the Chiefs' Nov. 10 and Nov. 29 games.

As she will wrap her tour on Dec. 8, Swift would be able to support Kelce in person for the Chiefs' Dec. 15, Dec. 21, Dec. 25, and Jan. 5 games as well.