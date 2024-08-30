Oasis' reunion tour is still months away, but production companies are reportedly already competing to secure the rights to a documentary about it.

The long-anticipated reunion of Noel and Liam Gallagher rocked the music scene this week, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Oasis confirmed that it will perform 17 shows across the U.K. and Ireland in 2025.

In a social media announcement, the band stated, "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

However, there is reportedly a behind-the-scenes scramble among major production companies vying for the opportunity to create a film capturing the "Wonderwall" hitmakers' epic comeback.

According to one anonymous source who spoke to The Sun, Apple was putting forward a multimillion-dollar proposal for the band, and Netflix and Prime Video have also reached out to Noel's and Liam's teams.

"The Oasis reunion is the biggest music story of recent times and to have access to Noel and Liam would be a huge coup," the insider revealed.

"To see the brothers coming together again and putting their bitter split behind them would make for sensational viewing," they added.

The outlet's source hinted that hefty sums are on the table during negotiations as both sides know how crucial it is to come up with the right price to get the Gallagher brothers on board.

The source said, "They know the price has to be right to get Noel and Liam to do it."

As the news of Oasis' reunion spread like wildfire, their team is now facing the daunting task of reviewing the many offers pouring in.

The insider added that whether Liam and Noel will allow the tour to be filmed is still unknown as they reportedly do not see the need for it.

The Britpop band recently announced three additional tour dates in the U.K. after the overwhelming demand for tickets.

In the wake of the major Oasis' reunion news, "The Swamp Song Version 1" and "Heroes" experienced massive surges in streaming numbers.

The former has seen a whopping 557% increase in streams, while the latter's figures spiked by 459%, as reported by The Sun.

Additionally, songs like "Falling Down," "Turn Up The Sun," and "The Shock Of The Lightening" are also witnessing a rise in streaming activity.

