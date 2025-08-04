Oasis Concert Turns Tragic as Fan Dies After Fall at London Stadium

A night of music turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when a man in his 40s died after falling at an Oasis concert held at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

According to authorities, emergency crews, including police and paramedics, reached the scene shortly before 10:30 pm local time in response to the incident.

The man was found with injuries that suggested he had fallen. Despite the best efforts of medical teams, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Wembley Stadium, which holds up to 90,000 people, was packed for Oasis' fourth concert in a series of seven at the venue as part of their "Oasis Live '25" reunion tour, AsiaOne said.

The band had reunited earlier this summer after a long break, making this tour a major event for fans around the world.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, but police have informed his family and are providing them with support.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night," Oasis said in a statement. "Our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of the person involved."

According to Billboard, Wembley Stadium also issued a statement, confirming what had happened and sharing details of the incident.

"Despite the immediate attention of Wembley medics, the London Ambulance Service, and the police, the fan very sadly died," a spokesperson said. "Our thoughts go out to his family, who are being supported by specially trained police officers."

Authorities believe that the stadium's large crowd means there may be witnesses or people who recorded the fall.

"We think several people likely saw what happened or may have caught it on mobile phone footage," the Metropolitan Police said. "If you have any information, please contact us at 101."

Although the incident was tragic, officials have confirmed that Sunday night's concert at Wembley will still go on as scheduled.

The band's reunion tour will continue across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.

While the mood has understandably shifted following Saturday's incident, fans and the band alike are mourning the loss.

Many concertgoers expressed sadness on social media, with one attendee writing, "What was meant to be the best night turned into something I'll never forget for the worst reason."