Jennifer Lopez's Emotions Run High as Ben Affleck Remains Optimistic Amid Split: Report

Following months of speculation and gossip surrounding their relationship, Jennifer Lopez officially initiated divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck, ending their marriage last August.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer tied the knot after a two-decade split from their previous relationship in the early 2000s. According to reports, their divorce documents indicated they had been separated since April.

New information indicates that Lopez's emotions are running high, especially after exerting significant efforts to salvage the marriage while Affleck's commitment faded.

An insider revealed to People Magazine that the former couple have welcomed a more optimistic perspective post-split and are gradually adapting to their new realities.

Lopez reportedly still feels "very fortunate" despite feeling "some bitterness," despite posting about being "at peace."

They added, "She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben."

"She's surrounded by family, friends and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward."

Meanwhile, the "Good Will Hunting" actor is reportedly doing well and now has an optimistic perspective after Lopez's divorce filing.

"He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves," with the insider adding that he is slowly moving into his newly-purchased bachelor pad.

"He enjoys working, too, and is very focused on the positives."

News of the exes' perspectives comes after claims that Lopez's closest friend warned her about tying the knot with Affleck.

Speculation arose when Leah Remini was absent from Lopez's nuptials, with insider information suggesting a rift occurred after the "All I Have" singer reconciled with the "Batman v. Superman" actor and exchanged vows.

A source told the New York Post that a disagreement arose between the two ladies just before their wedding in 2022 after Remini confronted Lopez about her reservations regarding Affleck, shedding light on the reasons behind their previous split.

They continued, "Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner."

Another insider revealed in May that Remini wanted to fix her friendship with Lopez amid rumors of their divorce during that time.

"They were friends for years. She wants to reach out to her, but she can't just call up and say, 'I told you so.' JLo was so mad, she cut off all ties."

