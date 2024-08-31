Jennifer Lopez Felt Like a 'Total Fool' Due to Ben Affleck's Actions During Their Marriage: Report

Jennifer Lopez decided to file for divorce from Ben Affleck after he reportedly made her "look like a loser."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after two decades apart and then got married in private ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022 and a larger celebration in Georgia the following month.

However, their marriage has broken down just two years later, with Lopez filing for divorce on Aug. 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

A source who spoke to In Touch Weekly claimed that Lopez filed the divorce papers after learning that Affleck would be spending that day with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

"J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!" the unnamed insider claimed.

Affleck and Garner shared a decade of marital bliss before deciding to part ways in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

After their divorce, the former couple prioritized maintaining a friendship for the sake of their three children as they reportedly aimed to set a positive example for their kids.

When the "Gone Girl" actor encountered challenges in his marriage with the "Jenny From the Block" singer, he reportedly turned to Garner for support and guidance.

The "Alias" actress extended her support by welcoming Affleck into her home and frequently visiting his rental home in Brentwood in Los Angeles.

Just hours before Lopez filed to end her marriage with Affleck, the Oscar winner and Garner landed back in Los Angeles from Connecticut, where the co-parents had jetted off to help their daughter, Violet, settle into her new dorm at Yale University.

Lopez reportedly felt humiliated after seeing the paparazzi images capturing Affleck's cheerful demeanor alongside Garner.

The insider went on, "It's no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts."

"He's made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now, she's ready to go for his jugular!" the source added.

Music Times could not independently verify this information.

Garner reportedly maintained an amicable relationship not only with Affleck but also with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

According to an anonymous source who spoke to Life & Style, Garner has been understanding and patient with Affleck amid his marital woes with Lopez. However, she reportedly acknowledged that he has been consuming a significant amount of her time.

Their focus has been on facing the challenges of co-parenting and guiding their children through another divorce with minimal distress.

According to the insider, Affleck's past struggles with alcohol addiction allegedly created additional stress for Garner as she worked to prevent any setbacks for him.

