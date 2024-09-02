Jewel Voices Support for Chappell Roan on Setting Boundaries With Fans: 'I Could Choose to Take a Picture Safely'

Singer-songwriter Jewel has publicly voiced her support for rising star Chappell Roan, in addressing the increasing issue of fan harassment and the importance of setting boundaries.

In a recent TikTok video, Jewel, 50, shared personal anecdotes about the harassment she has endured throughout her career, including death threats, being chased in airports, and even encountering firebombs outside her home.

In her TikTok video, Jewel discussed the difficult lesson of setting boundaries with fans, explaining how she learned to keep a safe distance while still engaging with her audience.

"I learned with time that I could talk to my fans and say, 'You can't come within six feet of me,'" Jewel shared.

She then recounted a recent experience in Beverly Hills, where a fan approached her respectfully, maintaining a safe distance and expressing their admiration without making her feel threatened.

"That was so nice! It made me feel so safe! I could choose to take a picture safely," Jewel said.

Jewel went on to express her support for Roan, commending her for bringing attention to an issue that is often overlooked. "I'm glad people are talking about it. It's something people typically just haven't talked about," Jewel stated.

She also stressed the need for compassion, regardless of a person's fame or wealth. "Everybody is worthy of compassion. Even if you're rich. Even if you're famous. We must show, if that's a value of ours, to have compassion," she added.

Jewel's comments were in response to Roan's recent social media posts, where the 26-year-old artist criticized the "creepy" and "entitled" behavior of some fans and pointed out that women do not owe anyone an explanation for setting personal boundaries.

"I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out – just because they're expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don't want to be touched or talked to," she wrote on Instagram.

Roan's posts came after she turned off her comments due to the backlash she received for speaking out about the harassment she faced as a public figure.

Jewel is not alone in her support for Roan. Paramore's Hayley Williams also shared Roan's Instagram post, echoing the sentiment that harassment is a pervasive issue for women in the music industry.

"[R]ead the whole thing and the caption too. this happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included. social media has made this worse. I'm really thankful chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. it's brave and unfortunately necessary," Williams wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, per The Line of Best Fit.

Another artist who backed up Roan's sentiments was Madison Beer, who recently addressed similar concerns amid her ongoing tour in Asia and Australia. Beer took to social media to explain why she declines to take photos with fans at hotels, citing privacy and safety concerns.

"While on tour, hotels are essentially my temporary home and I'm entitled to some private time, same as anybody else," Beer explained. She then noted the dangers of revealing her location to others, which could potentially put her in harm's way.