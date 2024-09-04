Jennifer Lopez Scrambles to Find a House Post-Ben Affleck Split While Jennifer Garner Flaunts $7.9M LA Mansion

Jennifer Lopez's search for a new home following her split from Ben Affleck continues as the actor's other ex, Jennifer Garner, recently showcased her $7.9 million farmhouse.

Lopez, 55, is actively searching for a new residence after her separation from the "Gone Girl" actor, according to recent reports. People learned through sources that she actually started house hunting in April, but she has yet to pick a new home for her and her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her other ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Affleck's other ex, Garner, opened the doors to her stunning mansion for Architectural Digest, showing off the charm and contemporary comfort afforded by her Los Angeles-based farmhouse.

Inside Jennifer Garner's Los Angeles Farmhouse

As per the "13 Going on 30" actress, 52, her search for the perfect place started five years ago when she "needed privacy" and found a lot in Brentwood. At the time, she had just moved out of her shared residence with her ex-husband, Affleck, also 52.

After purchasing the lot, she teamed up with Tennessee-based Steve and Brooke Giannetti for the architecture and interior design of her dream home. Steve Giannetti described the farmhouse as a tribute to Garner's childhood memories of West Virginia.

Despite its size, the house is quite cozy with all its natural wood and lovely spaces for the actress and her three children, Violet Anne, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. The standout custom features include the slumber party room and Harry Potter-themed office.

However, Garner admitted that it's the upstairs reading nook with stained-glass windows that she and her kids couldn't get enough of. In her interview with Architectural Digest, she shared, "All of us are readers. And if you're building your own house, you might as well offer people as many great places to read as possible."

Garner and her three children moved into the Brentwood property after she and Affleck officially divorced in 2018, three years after they decided to break up.

Affleck and Lopez's Failed Marriage and Shared Home

Affleck reconnected with Lopez in 2021, and the couple married a year later. Lopez filed for divorce from the "Argo" director on Aug. 20, with court documents indicating their separation date as April 26, 2024.

The exes have since moved out of their shared Beverly Hills mansion, which they listed on the market for $68 million. According to a real estate expert who spoke with the New York Post last week, the former couple could lose $25 million on the property because it's overpriced, too big, and in a bad location.

While there are still no takers for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property the Hollywood stars bought for $60.8 million in 2023, both Affleck and Garner have already left the premises of their once-shared home. As mentioned, J.Lo is still busy looking for a new place to call home.

As of now, there have been no buyers for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion, which the pair bought for $60.8 million in 2023. While Lopez is still searching for a new home, Affleck has purchased a $20.5 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades, according to Page Six. The new property includes a media room, breakfast and dining areas, and a spacious kitchen with a chef's stove and a large stone island.