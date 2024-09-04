Brian May Reveals Stroke Scare That Left Him Wondering If He'd Ever Play Guitar Again

Brian May recently revealed that he experienced a stroke, resulting in a temporary loss of control over his left arm.

The 77-year-old Queen icon bravely shared this health update with his fans and followers.

Sharing a video on his official website, the legendary musician said, "I'm here to bring you first of all some news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days."

He continued, "I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup happened about a week ago. What they called it was a 'minor stroke.'"

"All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary."

May also shared that he experienced a temporary loss of function in his left arm.

Despite this setback, he described the ambulance ride to Frimley Hospital in Surrey as a "very exciting experience."

The guitarist also expressed his gratitude towards the medical team at the facility for providing him with "fantastic care" during his time in the hospital.

In a message to his supporters, May explained his decision to remain silent initially, expressing a desire to avoid any unnecessary attention or pity. He said he wanted to keep things low-key and didn't want people offering sympathy as he preferred to keep his inbox "clutter-free."

The "We Are the Champions" hitmaker shared that he is currently taking a grounded approach to his recovery, following doctors' advice to avoid activities that could elevate his heart rate significantly.

"But the good news is I'm ok and doing what I'm told which is basically nothing, I'm grounded. I'm not allowed to go out, drive, get on a plane, I'm not allowed to raise the heart rate too high. But I am good."

This wasn't the first time May faced previous health challenges as he encountered another scare and survived a heart attack back in 2020.

While recovering from a gardening-related torn muscle and trapped nerve, the "We Will Rock You" icon was unexpectedly struck by severe chest pains.

Upon further examination, medical professionals identified three congested arteries, putting May at risk of impeding blood flow to his heart.

Given the option of undergoing open heart surgery, he decided to have instead three stents inserted into his heart as an alternative treatment.

