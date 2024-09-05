Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence on Nicki Minaj Feud: 'I Don't Know What Could Be Reconciled'

In a recent interview with Billboard, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 29, discussed her ongoing feud with fellow artist Nicki Minaj, 41.

The "Savage" rapper recently graced the cover of Billboard. In her feature story published Wednesday, she did not shy away from addressing her misunderstanding with Minaj.

During the interview, Meg was asked by Billboard's Carl Lamarre: "You took shots at Nicki Minaj. Is there a chance for a reconciliation or even another collaboration one day?"

In response, the "Mamushi" hitmaker insisted that she does not know what led to their feud, so she's also clueless if there's a need for a reconciliation.

"I still to this day don't know what the problem is. I don't even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don't know what the problem is," Megan Thee Stallion said.

Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Igniting the Rap Beef Trend

The Grammy-winning artist's comment on the feud came up after she got asked about her song "Hiss," which seemingly started the ongoing rap exchanges between other MCs, including Drake, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, Quavo, Chris Brown, Latto, and Ice Spice, among others.

Megan released "Hiss" back in January, and it reignited her feud with the "Barbie World" rapper since the song was a blatant diss track against Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, as well as Tory Lanes and Drake.

"I would like to think that I start things. I don't know; I just knew what I had to do and what I had to say. If it opened up the door for everyone else to get s**t off their chest, well, I'm glad," she said of the competitive rap energy in the industry this year.

"Hiss" went on to debut straight at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, prompting Nicki to fire back with a response diss track, "Big Foot," days later. According to XXL magazine, Minaj tore Meg to shreds in a social media rant leading up to the release of her song.

Nicki vs Megan: Collaborators Turned to Foes

It's still unclear how and why the feud between the two artists started. It can be noted that Nicki and Meg even collaborated on "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019. But as per Billboard, there were speculations that Minaj did not like how Thee Stallion kept teaming up with her other rival, Cardi B.

As of late, Megan has not responded to Nicki's diss track. But in her latest interview, she claimed that she must have been doing something right if other people are taking aim at her.

"I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing. If people feel like I'm somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you're reaching up at me. I must be some kind of competition. That makes me feel good. That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn't the s–t, y'all wouldn't be worried about me," she told Billboard.