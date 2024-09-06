Megan Thee Stallion and Hayley Williams Exchange Numbers at NYFW: Is a Collaboration Coming?

Megan Thee Stallion and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams had an adorable exchange at a New York Fashion Week event on Thursday night and fans can't control their excitement. The beloved musicians were snapped exchanging phone numbers and excitedly posing for pictures together, leading some to beg for a musical collaboration between the two.

Hayley and Megan both attended the NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party presented by Hey Dude at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 5 in New York City. Williams wore a black tube dress and dramatic black makeup including stars under her eyes while Megan sported a plunging nude-colored dress. Clearly, the two were charmed by one another, taking selfies together, and Hayley was later seen presumably plugging in her phone number into Megan's phone with a Hello Kitty phone cover.

Naturally, as both the 29-year-old rapper and the 35-year-old singer are beloved in the industry, fans couldn't get enough on social media.

"HAYLEY WILLIAMS AND MEGAN THEE STALLION YOU ARE SO LOVED," one X user wrote.

"HAYLEY WILLIAMS AND MEGAN THEE STALLION YOU ARE SO LOVED," one X user wrote.

Even Beyoncé got roped into the love.

"NO BECAUSE MEG IS GONNA SEND BEYONCÉ HAYLEY'S NUMBER FOR ACT III AND THEN MEG AND PARAMORE ARE GONNA COLLAB AND THE WORLD WILL BE HEALED," another tweet on X reads.

In April, Megan told 'Women's Health' that Paramore was one of the bands she listened to in the morning. According to the magazine, "Every morning, she reserves time to journal, meditate, pray, apply a hydrating face mask, play with her dogs, and listen to music. Currently in rotation are Linkin Park, Three 6 Mafia, Paramore, and UGK."