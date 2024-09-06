Watch Tori Kelly Effortlessly Nail Mariah Carey's 'Lead The Way' Riff [Video]

Tori Kelly just let out her inner Mariah Carey when she effortlessly performed one of the latter's iconic riffs while sitting down.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter recently stopped by "The TERRELL Show" to promote her self-titled album, "TORI." But during the interview, host Terrell Grice asked Kelly to show off her vocal prowess by doing a freestyle of Carey's "Lead the Way" riff.

To the YouTuber's surprise, Kelly effortlessly nailed the vocal acrobatics needed to pull off the song, which was originally made for Carey's "Butterfly" album but eventually released as part of the soundtrack for the Hollywood diva's movie "Glitter" in 2001, according The Mariah Network.

One fan captured the moment Kelly aced the riff from the interview and shared the clip on X, formerly Twitter, captioning it: "TORI KELLY EFFORTLESSLY DOING MARIAH CAREY'S LEAD THE WAY RIFF [crying emojis] oh girl, get that mariah biopic or tribute or babysit her kids; idk do something [crying emoji]."

TORI KELLY EFFORTLESSLY DOING MARIAH CAREY’S LEAD THE WAY RIFF 😭😭😭 oh girl get that mariah biopic or tribute or babysit her kids idk do something 😭 pic.twitter.com/JGs5DZvHNh — mia (@torisonedimple) September 6, 2024

The clip quickly generated attention on the platform, racking up more than 1.3 million views as of this writing. Many social media users commended the "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing" songstress' vocal chops, while her fellow Lambilys lauded her for always showing her support for Mariah.

"Whew, that's a hard one! She ate that right on up!" one social media user wrote.

"One of the best vocalist of this generation sing it Tori," another added.

READ ALSO: Linkin Park Names Chester Bennington Replacement, New Drummer Ahead Of Band's Reunion Tour

"Tori never misses a chance to stan. Mariah's daughter fr," someone else commented.

"Have always said she's Mariah's musical daughter. Tori is super talented," a fourth user opined.

"She's just like us lambs. She be practicing Mariah's runs in her bedroom like we do, but she has wayyy better outcomes, lmao," a Mariah fan stated.

Kelly is currently on tour to promote her new music. Last week, when she had a concert in Manila, Philippines, she spoke with Billboard Philippines about her new album, saying the record "is definitely me just having fun and painting whatever I can."

"I feel like with this album, there are definitely some new sounds and new styles that people haven't heard from me yet I still feel are very authentic for me. Because, like I said, I grew up in the early 2000s, you know, late '90s. So it feels like my childhood self would be very excited about this music."

Tori's world tour is scheduled to run until December. For details about ticket sales and venues, check out the artist's official website.

READ MORE: Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted To Fake Travis Kelce Breakup Plan That Went Viral