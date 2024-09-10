'Eminem Deserves Vanguard Award': Fans Slam VMAs for Rewarding Katy Perry's 'Generic' Career

Eminem fans expressed their fury on social media over the rapper being snubbed for a prestigious award at the upcoming MTV VMAs 2024.

MTV has announced that Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 11, 2024.

According to a statement by the chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount, Bruce Gillmer, "Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon."

"With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages."

MTV has also confirmed that Eminem will open the 2024 VMAs with a live performance on Wednesday.

The rapper will perform from his 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)," which recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, his 11th album to reach this milestone.

OH SH*T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE) ☠️ 7/12!!! pic.twitter.com/P7R6poa8Mz — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 1, 2024

Following the announcement that Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, will be the opening act while Perry receives the award, a lot of Eminem fans are expressing their anger, on social media arguing that the "Lose Yourself" rapper should be the rightful recipient of the Video Vanguard Award.

@LaPureVibe wrote on X, "Listen I'm not a big Eminem fan, but he's really doing charity there... It's so disrespectful for them to not give him the Vanguard award, that he deserves for his iconic videography. Yet they'll give it to the most generic white girl."

"Eminem deserves the Video Vanguard 10 times more than Katy Perry whose 'comeback' has been catastrophic to put it bluntly," @StateOfReds13 wrote "you know what's sad? Katy Perry (who is currently flopping hard right now and has been since the Witness era) is receiving the Video Vanguard Award instead of Eminem or even Linkin Park. but i guess i shouldn't be surprised by the clownery of MTV," he also said in another tweet.

@AjHumanWireTap claimed, "Eminem turns 52 in a month. His core audience is late 30s and 40s. Plus, no one cares about MTV. Eminem hasn't been given the video Vanguard Award. That's a joke, and so is mtv."

READ ALSO: Katy Perry Slammed for 'Rehearsed' Defense on Dr. Luke Collab: Is She Using 'Motherhood' as a Shield?

In July, the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker released the first single off her seventh album, "143." Despite being marketed as a powerful feminist statement, the "Woman's World" song faced swift criticism for lacking originality and hypocrisy.

In addition to collaborating with the controversial music producer Dr. Luke, Perry joined forces with a predominantly male team to create the song.

omw to the WOMAN’S WORLD video premiere at 4pm PT https://t.co/I8WnI7qlnv pic.twitter.com/2lW4unx7jJ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 11, 2024

The song was co-written and produced by Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph, Vaughn Oliver, and Rocco Did It Again!, with Perry and Chloe Angelides being the lone female contributors to the songwriting process.

"You don't make a song about female empowerment with basically all men," an insider told the Daily Mail at the time, adding, "[Perry] cannot identify with other women because she lives in her celebrity bubble. She knows nothing about what it is like to be a woman in the real world."

The source concluded, "She is not using her star power to make change in the world – she is using it to make money."

READ MORE: Eminem's Emotional Video for Jelly Roll Collaboration Hints at Painful Personal Loss