Katy Perry Slammed for 'Rehearsed' Defense on Dr. Luke Collab: Is She Using 'Motherhood' as a Shield?

Katy Perry finally addressed the controversy surrounding her collaboration with Dr. Luke.

During the "Call Her Daddy" podcast episode released on September 4, Alex Cooper raised the issue of the backlash Perry has faced for teaming up with Łukasz "Dr. Luke" Sebastian Gottwald for her highly anticipated album, "143."

In response, the "Thinking of You" hitmaker recognized the criticism her choice had sparked and elaborated on how Dr. Luke was just one of the many collaborators who had played a role in facilitating her transformation.

In the past, they collaborated on several of her popular songs, such as "I Kissed a Girl," "California Gurls," and "Teenage Dream."

The discussion comes amid Kesha's lawsuit against Dr. Luke, accusing him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, while he vehemently denied all allegations and filed a countersuit for defamation.

Perry told Cooper, "I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me."

"The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience."

Shifting the focus of the discussion, Perry redirected the conversation towards "Woman's World," the standout song from her latest album. Perry revealed the lead single as an inspiring song in previous interviews.

"When I speak about 'Woman's World,' I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs. A brain! A heart! I created a whole a-- heart! And I did it, and I'm still doing it."

"I'm still a matriarch and feeling really grounded in that, that's where I'm speaking from. So I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I've collaborated with from the past, from Teenage Dream era. All of that."

Nevertheless, a lot of fans express dissatisfaction with Perry's response to the question.

"The response to Dr Luke question was vague, never a straight answer and all about her - without an ounce of accountability or acknowledgment of the contradiction that a song about women's empowerment was produced by an alleged sex offender...whose reputation precedes him," one person wrote on Reddit.

Another wrote, "I used to be a big Katy Perry fan but lately she comes off like a sell out and s try hard and someone who spends more time seeking validation than uplifting others. She's a total contradiction."

Perry was also criticized for promoting what they deemed a scripted portrayal of "motherhood."

X user @moldetorta said, "you're a mother working with a predator, katy perry."

@RHOHalifax also said, "I couldn't even finish this clip. @katyperry mentions being a woman and a mother but still worked with a know predator? God help her daughter to stay away from people like dr luke."

@lethallyfab wrote, "So the excuse for working with an alleged rapist for a flop single that Katy Perry desperately tries to spin on 'Call Her Daddy' interview is that... she's a mother, now? And that somehow makes her magically immune to criticism? That's what we're going with?"

@lustforlifestan suggested, "Just say you don't support abused women Katy."

