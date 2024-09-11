Taylor Swift's 'Girl's Girl' Moment: Cute Dances and Standing Ovation for Katy Perry at the VMAs

Katy Perry's Video Vanguard Award and Medley's performance at the MTV Video Music Award 2024 are not the only things discussed the most online tonight.

The mom-of-one performed a mix of her most iconic songs during the celebration. Alongside chart-toppers such as "Dark Horse," "E.T., "and "California Gurls," she also treated the audience to a special performance of "I'm His, He's Mine" from her upcoming album "143," which will be released on September 20.

Witnessing Perry's performance, Taylor Swift was spotted dancing with her friends in the crowd, and the fans went wild.

It is important to highlight the strained relationship between Perry and Swift that they had over the past few years, stemming from various conflicts such as incidents involving a backup dancer and romantic entanglements with the same individual within a short timeframe.

Their feud was eventually resolved, as the "Woman's World" singer was seen at "The Eras Tour" in Australia earlier this year. They even shared a photo of their reunion.

As Perry finished her performance, Swift rose to her feet and applauded the "I Kissed A Girl" artist with a standing ovation. In fact, among the few who also stood to honor Perry as she accepted her Video Vanguard Award was Swift as well.

