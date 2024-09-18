Jennifer Lopez Ready to Release Emotional Album Amid Ben Affleck Divorce: 'A Cry Me A River-Type Ballad'

Jennifer Lopez is said to be channeling her emotions into creating new music amid her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck

According to a source who spoke to The US Sun suggest that the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker will the real reason of their split in her upcoming album which is centered around heartbreak.

The source claims that Lopez's upcoming album will center around heartbreak and may reveal the real reason for their split. They suggest it could be her most emotionally charged project to date.

"This album is going to be all about heartbreak. Fans are going to get the real story through her music," the source told The US Sun.

The source also claimed that Lopez is seeking inspiration from Justin Timberlake's song "Cry Me A River," which reflected his split with Britney Spears.

According to the source, Lopez is finding comfort and resilience in her career during this transition. They stated that she is "happiest when she's working."

Despite reports of their divorce, Lopez and Affleck were spotted spending time with their children over the weekend.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson hinted at the possibility of a strong bond remaining between the exes, warning fans against holding out for a romantic reunion.

She told The Mirror, "It feels like Ben and Jennifer have had some of the stress taken off their shoulders by finally filing for divorce after weeks of speculation."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted kissing and holding hands during brunch with kids, @PageSix reports. pic.twitter.com/vi05XkLOJE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2024

"The reported kissing and cuddling on their recent outing could indicate there is still lots of love between them, and it shows that their feelings haven't just disappeared overnight," she said.

The expert pointed out that just because former partners show physical affection doesn't mean they're getting back together. It's actually pretty common for exes to keep a strong emotional and physical connection even after a breakup.

Alderson noted that when Affleck and Lopez kiss and hug, it could simply be a way for them to find comfort and remember the good times they shared.

She stressed that it's important for Lopez and Affleck to communicate openly and honestly to make sure that their physical closeness doesn't hold them back from moving forward. Being clear about their feelings and intentions during this intimate time is crucial for both of them.

"It appears that they are in a transitional period right now but I believe it's likely the divorce will still go forward. Even if it slows the process down, Ben and Jennifer seem to have fundamental issues that led to their separation. Those issues will likely still stand after these current emotions subside," she explained.

