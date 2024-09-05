Jennifer Lopez Wears Questionable Ring on Her Finger as Divorce Negotiations with Ben Affleck Heat Up

Jennifer Lopez was spotted unwinding at a local day spa near Rodeo Drive on Wednesday

Before continuing her search for a new home in Los Angeles.

The "I'm Real" hitmaker was seen sporting a pair of stylish rings on her left hand, one of which was on her wedding finger, in pictures obtained by TMZ.

There is doubt whether it was the platinum wedding band gifted to Lopez by her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, during their 2022 nuptials. However, it seems unlikely that the ring is her engagement ring.

In the unfolding saga of Lopez and Affleck's divorce, a potential complication looms as news surfaces that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement before their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

This oversight could lead to a messy situation as they navigate the legalities of their separation.

Following her decision to file for divorce on August 20, the 55-year-old "Hustlers" actress is reportedly determined to contest the settlement process after a marriage of slightly over two years, according to insiders who spoke to In Touch magazine.

Lopez is allegedly ready to give her all in the upcoming legal battle.

According to the outlet's insider, "She already feels so screwed over by Ben. Writing him a massive check is just the final insult, and it's not something she's going to just hand over."

The former couple now face the prospect of splitting their shared assets equally.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez Scrambles to Find a House Post-Ben Affleck Split While Jennifer Garner Flaunts $7.9M LA Mansion

Attorney Andrew Zashin, who spoke to The US Sun, highlighted that any income accumulated "throughout the marriage might be classified as either 'marital property' or 'community property,' with both individuals holding an equal share."

Given the high-profile status and substantial wealth of Lopez and Affleck, there is potential for a major financial impact. It is worth noting that the net worth of the "Jenny from the Block" singer is estimated to be around $400 million, which significantly exceeds the net worth of the "Good Will Hunting" actor estimated at approximately $150 million.

According to In Touch's source, "It's become very clear now that there's no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her."

Given Lopez's massive wealth, it is reportedly possible that she will vigorously defend her interests should the divorce proceedings could take a nasty turn.

The outlet's insider added how Lopez is willing to extend the legal process with her ample finances and would very much prefer allocating funds to her legal team rather than to her ex-husband.

They added that the "All I Have" singer has reportedly authorized her team to delay proceedings at any cost, despite the potential increase in fees.

Lopez is allegedly disappointed by Affleck's willingness to accept money from her, especially considering how he failed to keep his promises.

"It really proves he's not the man she thought he was," the insider added.

The same insider revealed the "Gone Girl" star is downplaying the financial aspect of the situation, although it undeniably signifies a substantial payday for him.

Affleck reportedly rationalizes accepting the money by claiming that he is entitled to every cent for enduring her and all the accompanying drama.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez's Emotions Run High as Ben Affleck Remains Optimistic Amid Split: Report