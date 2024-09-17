Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's PDA-Filled Beverly Hills 'Date' Sparks Reconciliation Chatter

A new report revealed that Ben Affleck's feelings for his former wife, Jennifer Lopez, are far from fading.

During a casual brunch gathering with their children in Beverly Hills over the weekend, the actor reportedly seemed smitten with the presence of the 55-year-old singer along with their kids.

An unnamed source told Page Six, "Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off."

"They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another," they added.

The source further revealed that Affleck suggested meeting at the location, despite usually being the one in the spotlight compared to the "Jenny From the Block" singer.

"He wanted to show that they are friendly exes. He wanted those photos."

"You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there. It was Ben Affleck's idea to meet there."

A witness observed the former couple, who had ended their marriage earlier this year, showing affection by holding hands and sharing kisses. Their children were present but were reportedly seated at a different table.

In contrast to their affectionate appearance, additional pictures captured the "Gone Girl" actor looking tense while accompanying Lopez's children, Max and Emme, and Affleck's kids, Fin and Samuel, on an outing last month.

According to X user @Xrettiwt2, addressing the former couple, "Praying long and hard, ya'll!!!! you got this!!!!!! REMEMBER::: if it's important to you you'll find a way if not you'll find an excuse!"

@jrddpp added, "They really do love each other very much."

"good for them! hope they can work it out!!," @micheledelg said.

Despite their alleged affectionate exchanges, People reported Lopez is trying to maintain a cordial relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband and both of them are still moving forward with their divorce.

Lopez initiated divorce proceedings just as they celebrated their second year of marriage.

The "Hustlers" actress' alleged decision to end her marriage was reportedly a form of asserting herself, with irreconcilable differences being the cause for their separation.

